Mar 07, 2023 / 06:25PM GMT

Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Thank you, everyone. I am Sanjit Singh. I cover the infrastructure software coverage for the Morgan Stanley software team. Super happy to have Chief Financial Officer of JFrog is with us, Jacob Shulman. Jacob, thank you for joining.



Jacob Shulman - JFrog Ltd. - CFO



Hi, Sanjit, thank you for having us.



Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Before we go, disclosures real quickly. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPSo Jacob, let's start the conversation from a high level. When people think about the DevOps category, the DevSecOps category,