Q1 2023 Jfrog Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us, and welcome to JFrog's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



I'll hand the conference over to Jeff Schreiner, VP of Investor Relations. Jeff, please go ahead.



Jeffrey Allan Schreiner - JFrog Ltd. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us as we review JFrog's first quarter 2023 financial results, which were announced following market close today via press release. Leading the call today will be JFrog's CEO and Co-Founder, Shlomi Ben Haim; and Jacob Shulman, JFrog's CFO. During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal security laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to our future financial performance, including our outlook for Q2 and the full year of 2023.



The words anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, intend, will and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or similar indicatio