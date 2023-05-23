May 23, 2023 / 09:15PM GMT

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Okay. Let's get started. Hey, everyone. I'm Pinjalim Bora, SMidCap software analyst at JPMorgan. Delighted to have here with me Jacob Shulman, CFO of JFrog. Jacob, welcome to the conference.



Jacob Shulman - JFrog Ltd. - CFO



Hi, Pinjalim. Thank you for having us at the conference.



Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Let's start with a little bit of an intro maybe about yourself and briefly about JFrog?



Jacob Shulman - JFrog Ltd. - CFO



Yes, absolutely. So I joined JFrog about 5 years ago, was really a small company, but over the efficient and generating cash flow, which was unusual back then in 2018. What attracted me to JFrog was I saw a significant business opportunity for DevOps adoption.



And back then, they already were making significant adoption by large enterprises and that market has just continued to develop nicely for JFrog. JFrog for kind of maybe kind of s