Jfrog Ltd at Bank of America Global Growth Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 09:40PM GMT
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Hey, everybody. Welcome. Thanks for joining. My name is Koji Ikeda. I am one of the software analysts here at Bank of America on the software team. I am super thrilled, as always, to have JFrog, CEO; Shlomi Ben Haim. Thank you so much for doing this. I appreciate it.
Shlomi Ben Haim - JFrog Ltd. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Thank you for having me.
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Yes, of course.
Questions and Answers:Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Of course, just to start off the conversation, I always like to level set JFrog just for everyone in the room that might not be -- might not super well knowledgeable on JFrog and for those on the webcast, too. Just a very quick overview. What is JFrog, what do you guys do? What is the opportunity you're trying to disrupt?
Shlomi