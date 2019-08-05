Q2 2019 FRP Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Excuse me, everyone. We now have John Baker, Executive Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings Incorporated, in conference. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to John Baker. Mr. Baker, you may begin.



John Daniel Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to everyone. My name is John Baker, and I'm Chairman of FRP Holdings, Inc. With me today are David deVilliers Jr., our President; John Milton, now our General Counsel; John Baker III, our CFO; David deVilliers III, our Executive VP; and John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer.



Let me remind you that any statements made on this call which relate to the future are, by their very nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with real estate investing as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings.



With the sale of