Q3 2019 FRP Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your patience in holding. We now have your speakers in conference. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's conference over to John Baker. Sir, you may begin.



John Daniel Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you, and good morning. This is John Baker, and I'm Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings, Inc. With me today are David deVilliers Jr., our President; John Baker III, our CFO; John Milton, our General Counsel; and John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer.



Let me caution those of you who are on the call that any statements made today which relate to the future are, by their very nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Additionally, I ask you to review the other risks listed in our SEC filings including, but not limited to, our annual and quarterly reports.



Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $2,001,000 or $0.20 per sh