Q4 2019 FRP Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

John D. Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Good morning, and thank you for joining our investors conference call. I'm John Baker, Executive Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings. And with me on the line are David deVilliers Jr., our President. And with me, in person, are John Baker III, our CFO; John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer; and John Milton, our Corporate Counsel.



As a reminder, investors are cautioned that any statements made on this call, which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors discussed in our SEC filings could also cause such differences and should be considered by the investors.



Our net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2,453,000 or $0.25 per share versus $706,000 or $0.07 per share in the same period last year.



For the year, our earnings were $16,177,000 or $1.63 per share versus $124,472,000 or $12.32 per share in 2018. Both years included building sales, th