FRP Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

John Daniel Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Good morning. My name is John Baker, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FRP Holdings, Inc. and it is my pleasure to welcome all of you who have joined our annual meeting virtually. I will be acting as Chairman of the meeting, and I now call the meeting to order.



Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I would like to make certain introductions of individuals, all of whom are joining us virtually today. Our directors are: Charles E. Commander III; H. W. Mike Shad III; Martin E. "Hap" Stein, Jr; William H. Walton III; and Margaret Wetherbee. Our officers are David deVilliers, Jr, President; John Milton, Executive Vice President and General Counsel; John Klopfenstein, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; and John D. Baker, III, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Also with us are auditors, managing partner, Mike McCarthy, Allen Akins and Kate Haslam with the independent auditor firm of Hancock Askew & Company. Mr. John Milton will be acting as Secretary of the meeting today, Mr. Milton will now re