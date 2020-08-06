Q2 2020 FRP Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

John Daniel Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Good morning. This is John Baker II, Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings. With me today are David deVilliers, Jr., our President; John Baker III, our CFO; John Milton, our General Counsel; John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer; and David deVilliers III, our Executive VP.



This call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements represent management's current views with respect to financial results related to future events and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, may differ perhaps materially from the results discussed in