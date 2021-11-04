Q3 2021 FRP Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Excuse me, ladies and gentlemen. We now have our speakers in conference. (Operator Instructions)



At that time, further instructions will be given as the procedure to follow if you would like to ask a question.



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. John Baker. Sir, please begin.



John D. Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Good afternoon. I'm John Baker, III, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of FRP Holdings. And with me today are David deVilliers, Jr., our President; John Milton, our Executive Vice President and General Counsel; John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer; and David deVilliers, III, our Executive Vice President.



Before we begin, let me remind you that any statements on this call, which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are listed in our SEC filings. We have no obligation to revise or upda