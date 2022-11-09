Q3 2022 FRP Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the FRP Holdings Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded, and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to John Baker, II, CEO and Chairman of FRP Holdings. Please go ahead.



John Daniel Baker - FRP Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon and thanks for joining us today. I'm John Baker, Chairman and CEO of FRP, and with me today are David deVilliers, Jr., our President; John Baker III, our CFO; John Milton, our General Counsel; David deVilliers III, our Executive Vice President; and John Klopfenstein, our Chief Accounting Officer.



Before I begin, let me remind you that investors are cautioned that any statements made on this call, which relate to the future, are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include risks listed from t