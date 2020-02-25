Q4 2019 Freshpet Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

William B. Cyr - Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Director



Those folks over there, could you guys grab a seat, please? Ivan, could you go tell him we want to get started. All right. Uh-oh, we hear battling dogs. Is that Steve's or Gala's dog over there making all the noise? It's not Shiloh. No. All right. Well, thank you. Thanks, everyone, for coming this morning. We appreciate you taking the time to come and hear a little bit more about Freshpet. I want to cover the material that we're going to cover today. There's 2 pieces. One is the earnings for 2019, the final earnings that we released. I'm going to give you a really, really quick run through on those in a minute. And then we're going to flip over and go into the Investor Day presentation that we'd like you all to hear about.



I will give you a little bit of a warning in advance. The warning in advance is that we're going to go very deep on Freshpet today. And part of the reason we're going really deep is because we have an incredibly passionate group of people who are really expert in their area. And as a result, it's very hard to constrain them. Bu