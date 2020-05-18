May 18, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Jason M. English - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP



Hello and good afternoon now, everyone. Thank you for coming back and tuning back in to Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum. This time in virtual form rather than live and on stage in New York. Up next is one of the smallest, but absolute mightiest companies I cover, Freshpet. These guys are out to change the way pets eat, and they're doing it with a novel refrigerated food concept, vertically integrated supply chain, a unique route to market that allows them to own their point-of-purchase real estate with traffic-stopping coolers and it's been working.



But enough of my preamble, let's now turn over to the management team to tell us what they're doing? How they're doing it? And what's in-store for the future? With me on this virtual stage is Billy Cyr, the company's CEO since 2016. Alongside him, we've got Scott Morris, President and Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of the business. We've got Dick Kassar, also another Co-Founder, I believe, Co-Founder, former or in-transit CFO, who's quickly on his way to retiring somewhere ei