Mar 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Bryan Douglass Spillane - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Bryan Spillane, the consumer staples analyst here at Bank of America Security. And I want to thank you for spending some time with us this afternoon.



We are really excited to have a presentation here from the executive team from Freshpet. With us is CEO, Billy Cyr; CFO, Heather Pomerantz. It's a really exciting and dynamic time at Freshpet, household penetration growing faster than expected. We just had a recent upgrade of the medium-term financial targets, revenue targets, and at the same time, the company is basically selling everything it can make and acting with urgency to ramp up capacity to drive service levels.



So a lot to talk about here, and we're going to start with the presentation. And then hopefully, we'll have some time at the end to field a few questions. So Billy, Heather, I'm going to turn it over to you.



William B. Cyr - Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director



Great. Thank you, Bryan. And also tha