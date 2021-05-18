May 18, 2021 / 01:40PM GMT

Jason M. English - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



I think we're live. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Up next, we have another P&G alumni. Instead of talking European frozen foods or men's grooming, this time, we're going to talk pet food. So joining me on this virtual stage, we've got Billy Cyr, the CEO of Freshpet; and Heather Pomerantz, the company's recently joined CFO, at least more recently.



Billy joined the company a number of years ago, back in 2016. And for those of you who may be new to the story or just don't recall, this was right after the company had become distracted with efforts to expand into dry dog food. They had taken the eye off the ball and growth had slowed. But under Billy's leadership, the company refocused and growth was reaccelerating in less than a year. And it's accelerated every year since despite the larger sales base and increasingly difficult comps.



So please welcome Mr. Cyr and Ms. Pomerantz to the virtual stage to tell us the secrets of Freshpet's success and where the company is going next. Billy, Heather, thank you. We