Sep 14, 2021 / 02:40PM GMT

Brian Patrick Holland - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. My name is Brian Holland, senior research analyst at Cowen, focused on sustainable food and healthy living. This past Friday, we launched Phase 1 of our coverage rollout around this theme and published a report on the future of food, where we believe the convergence of the ongoing effects of COVID-19, emergence of Gen Z and rise to sustainable food production poised to bring about perhaps the most dramatic sea change in consumer behavior and generation.



One area where these are converging is pet food with perhaps no better company -- no company better aligned, excuse me, than Freshpet. As such, we have installed the company as our top pick here. I'm excited to have from the company, Co-Founder and COO, Scott Morris.



Today's event will be a Q&A format. I obviously have a list of my own to get to, but we certainly welcome questions from the audience as well. So at any point in the conversation, feel free to post a question, and we'll work through as many as ti