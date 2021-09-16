Freshpet Inc at Jefferies Pet Summit (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 16, 2021 / 11:40AM GMT

Stephanie Marie Schiller Wissink - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst and MD



Good morning, everyone. I'm Steph Wissink, Senior Research Analyst and Managing Director at Jefferies. Thank you for joining us today for our Pet Summit, Pet Care Summit.



We're going to start in the pet food space today with one of the most novel and unique brands that we've seen is a brand called Freshpet. And joining us today from the company are the company's CEO, Billy Cyr; and the company's CFO, Heather Pomerantz. Thank you for joining me today.



William B. Cyr - Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director



Glad to be here today.



Stephanie Marie Schiller Wissink - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst and MD



I want to start -- we've got a number of investors that are from outside the U.S. So I wanted to start by just providing them an introduction to the brands. Maybe Billy, if you could talk a little bit about the history of the company and then also how you fit into the broader food space within pet?<