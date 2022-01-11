Freshpet Inc at ICR Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jan 11, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

William Bates Chappell - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - MD



My name is Bill Chappell. I'm a senior consumer analyst at Truist Securities. And I'm pleased to introduce Freshpet, a leading packaged food company for pets across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Freshpet as you probably know, sells their refrigerated premium pet food and their company-owned coolers throughout over 20,000 coolers in retail doors such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco, among others. About 7 years ago, this company went public with $87 million in revenue. 5 years ago, Billy Cyr, the CEO, who's with us today, joined the company with -- and had about $130 million revenue They'll finish up this year with close to $420 million of revenue, now expanding, as I said before, into Canada and U.K. and into most major retailers throughout the U.S. And have a long runway of growth from here. They've had a couple of hiccups on supply chains like for the rest of the industry over the past few months. And I know Billy will talk to us about that, talk to us about the opportunity and usually brings a few hundred charts and graphs along to de