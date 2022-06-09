Freshpet Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jon Robert Andersen - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner



Okay. We're going to go ahead and get started. Good morning, everybody. My name is Jon Andersen, and I'm the analyst at William Blair that covers Freshpet. I want to welcome you to the Growth Stock Conference. Final day here. Thanks for joining us this week and also the presentation specifically for Freshpet. We're pleased to have Freshpet's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Morris, with us; and Chief Financial Officer, Heather Pomerantz.



Freshpet is a rapidly growing manufacturer and marketer of premium and differentiated fresh refrigerated foods and treats for dogs. The products are sold in highly visible branded refrigerators found in stores across multiple channels of trade, including grocery stores, mass merchants, pet specialty and natural food retailers. The premium pet food segment is growing rapidly as more consumers humanize their pets. Freshpet is a pioneer in commercializing their brand of fresh refrigerated pet food, and they're currently investing in manufacturing capacity and organizatio