Sep 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Corey Michael Grady - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for attending Jefferies Second Annual Pet Care and Wellness Conference. My name is Corey Grady and I work with Steph Wissink covering the pet sector. I'm very happy to be joined today by Billy Cyr, CEO of Freshpet. Billy, thank you very much for being here today.



William B. Cyr - Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director



It's a pleasure to be here, Corey.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AnalystGreat. So most of us are familiar with the Freshpet, for those new to the story, I mean, maybe let's start with a high-level background of the company, your position within the pet food sector.- Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Executive DirectorYes. We think of ourselves as the future of pet food. So where is the business that change in the way people feed their pets forever. So we have the first fresh a