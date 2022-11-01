Q3 2022 Freshpet Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Freshpet Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce you your host, Jeff Sonnek from ICR. Please go ahead.
Jeff Sonnek - ICR, LLC - SVP
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Freshpet's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast. On today's call are Billy Cyr, Chief Executive Officer; and Dick Kassar, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Scott Morris, Chief Operating Officer, will also be available for Q&A.
Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and the company's pre
