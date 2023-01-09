Freshpet Inc at ICR Conference Transcript

Jan 09, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael Scott Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Great to be back in person. Obviously, this is fun. I'm Michael Lavery, the Food Analyst at Piper, but I just want to introduce Freshpet. We've got the management team here today, CEO, Billy Cyr; freshly minted new CFO, Todd Cunfer; and COO, Scott Morris. So I'll hand it right over to them.



William B. Cyr - Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Michael. So we -- I'm going to take you through the review of where we are. Some of this will be new information for you, but we want to get everybody up to speed. Obviously, our safe harbor statement, all of you have seen those before. Our screen how goes long? It's 2 pages. I'll start with a clear view of who we are as a company, but I want to be very clear and grounded in what our mission is as a company.



And we are in the business of strengthening the bond between people and pet, so they both live longer, healthier and happier lives while being kind to the