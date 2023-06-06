Jun 06, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Mark Stiefel Astrachan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD



Pleasure of introducing Freshpet, who's revolutionizing the pet food industry, selling better for you or better for them pet food for dogs and cats.



With us today, we've got CEO, Billy Cyr; CFO, Todd Cunfer. Welcome up Billy to give a formal presentation. Thank you.



William B. Cyr - Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director



All right. I think the thing we have to take away from today is that if you want to be a high-growth stock, you have to have Mark Astrachan as your analysts because then the Celsius guys were obviously doing quite well.



Anyway, so thank you very much. I'm going to give you a quick update on the business and answer, I hope, some of the questions that are lingering out there about our performance. But I think you'll find that we're in pretty good shape.



So obviously, we have forward-looking statements. All of you have read that many, many times. I always like to start with what is the mission that we have as a company, b