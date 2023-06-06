Jun 06, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT
Mark Stiefel Astrachan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD
Pleasure of introducing Freshpet, who's revolutionizing the pet food industry, selling better for you or better for them pet food for dogs and cats.
With us today, we've got CEO, Billy Cyr; CFO, Todd Cunfer. Welcome up Billy to give a formal presentation. Thank you.
William B. Cyr - Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director
All right. I think the thing we have to take away from today is that if you want to be a high-growth stock, you have to have Mark Astrachan as your analysts because then the Celsius guys were obviously doing quite well.
Anyway, so thank you very much. I'm going to give you a quick update on the business and answer, I hope, some of the questions that are lingering out there about our performance. But I think you'll find that we're in pretty good shape.
So obviously, we have forward-looking statements. All of you have read that many, many times. I always like to start with what is the mission that we have as a company, b
Freshpet Inc at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Transcript
Jun 06, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...