Freshpet Inc at Stephens Investment Conference Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Good morning, everybody. We're going to go ahead and get started. My name is Jim Solera. I run the packaged food and beverage practice here at Stephens. Today with us from Freshpet, we have Billy Cyr, Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Cunfer, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you guys for joining us today.



Glad to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Stephens Inc., Research Division - AnalystI think a good starting point before we really dive into where you guys are going is just maybe give a recap of the year. It's been a very exciting year for Freshpet. You guys have made a lot of headway, especially on the operations side. And so can you just give us highlights of some of the improvements you made this year and really the impact it's had on the business?- Freshpet, Inc. - CEO & Executive DirectorYes. I'll