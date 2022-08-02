Q2 2022 Freshworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Freshworks' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to Vice President, Investor Relations, Joon Huh. Please go ahead.



Joon Huh - Freshworks Inc. - VP of Finance, IR & Treasury



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Freshworks' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks Chief Executive Officer; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks Chief Financial Officer. The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our second quarter 2022 performance and our financial outlook for our third quarter and the full year 2022.



Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Freshworks' current expectations and estimates about its business and industry, management's belief and certain assumption