Aug 09, 2022 / 04:25PM GMT

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Welcome. I want to thank everyone for dialing in. Get to hear a great story. We've got Freshworks presenting here today, the company. With us is the CFO, the finance leader, Tyler Sloat.



And, Tyler, hello. We appreciate your time here at the Oppenheimer Tech Conference.



Tyler Sloat - Freshworks Inc. - CFO



Yes, you bet. Brian, thanks for having us. We're excited.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - AnalystWell, let's just start with a little overview and the business trends. I'm going to assume that most of the folks tuning in are at least somewhat familiar with the business and the problems that Freshworks is solving it.But maybe you can do a quick overview anyways, Tyler. And then could you give a quick recap of maybe the recent business trends? What you saw in Q2? What were the highlights in your view?- Freshworks Inc. - CFOYes, absolutely. So Fr