May 23, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hey, everyone. Thanks for the patience. I'm Pinjalim Bora Smith Cap analyst at JPMorgan. I blame the elevators on this one.



Dennis M. Woodside - Freshworks Inc. - President & Director



We were at 36, so we -- every floor coming down.



Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Yes. But delighted to have Dennis Woodside here, President of Freshworks. Dennis, welcome to the conference.



Dennis M. Woodside - Freshworks Inc. - President & Director



Thank you. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystYes, why don't we start with just an introduction about yourself when you joined the company and maybe a few words on what is...- Freshworks Inc. - President & DirectorSure. So I'm Dennis Woodsid