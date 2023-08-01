Q2 2023 Freshworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to Freshworks Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks' Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Woodside, Freshworks' President; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer.



The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our second quarter 2023 performance and our financial outlook for our third quarter and full year 2023. Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Freshworks' current expectations and estimates about its business and industry including our financial outlook, macroeconomic uncertainties, managem