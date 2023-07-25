Jul 25, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, current plans, expectations, events and industry trends that may affect the company's future operating results and financial position. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and future activities and results may differ materially from those expectations.
For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the company's forward-looking statements, please see the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, and in particular, the information set forth in Item 1A, Risk Factors therein.
Slide 2 of the presentation, which includes disclaimers regarding forward-looking
Q2 2023 Five Star Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
