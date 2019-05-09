Q1 2019 L.B. Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the L.B. Foster Company First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Judy Balog, Investor Relations Manager. Thank you. You may begin.



Judith Balog - L.B. Foster Company - Manager of IR



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for L.B. Foster Company's earnings conference call to review the company's first quarter 2019 operating results. My name is Judy Balog, and I am the Investor Relations Manager of L.B. Foster. Hosting the call today is Mr. Robert Bauer, L.B. Foster's President and CEO. Also on the call is Mr. James Maloney, L.B. Foster's CFO and Treasurer.



In addition to our press release, we have a first quarter presentation on our website under the Investor Relations tab for those who have online access. This evening, Jim will review the company's first quarter financial results. Afterwards, Bob will review the company's first quarter performance and provide an update