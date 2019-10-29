Q3 2019 L.B. Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to L.B. Foster Company Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Judith Balog, Investor Relations Manager. Ms. Balog, you may begin.



Judith Balog - L.B. Foster Company - Manager of IR



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for L.B. Foster Company's earnings conference call to review the company's third quarter 2019 operating results and 2019 fourth quarter and full year outlook. My name is Judy Balog, and I am the Investor Relations Manager of L.B. Foster. Hosting the call today is Mr. Robert Bauer, L.B. Foster's President and CEO. Also on the call is Mr. James Maloney, L.B. Foster's Chief Financial Officer.



In addition to our press release, we have a third quarter presentation on our website under the Investor Relations tab for those who have online access.



This evening, Jim will review the company's third quarter and year-to-date financial results and discuss