Q4 2019 L.B. Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the L.B. Foster Company Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce our moderator, Judy Balog, Investor Relations Manager. Thank you, Ms. Balog, you may begin.



Judith Balog - L.B. Foster Company - Manager of IR



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for L.B. Foster Company's earnings conference call to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results. My name is Judy Balog, and I'm the Investor Relations Manager of L.B. Foster. Hosting the call today is Mr. Robert Bauer, L.B. Foster's President and CEO. Also on the call is Mr. James Maloney, L.B. Foster's Chief Financial Officer.



In addition to our press release, we have a fourth quarter presentation on our website under the Investor Relations tab for those who have online access. This evening, Jim will review the company's fourth quarter financial results. Afterward, Bob will review the comp