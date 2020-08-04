Q2 2020 L.B. Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to L.B. Foster Company's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Jim Kempton, Comptroller and Principal Accounting Officer. You may begin, sir.



James M. Kempton - L.B. Foster Company - Controller & Principal Accounting Officer



Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's second quarter earnings call. I'm Jim Kempton, the company's Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. Also with me today is our President and CEO, Bob Bauer. I will be covering the company's second quarter financial highlights today following our previous CFO, Jim Maloney's decision to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.



This evening, I will review the company's second quarter financial results. Afterward, Bob will review the company's second quarter performance and provide an update on significant business issues and market developments. Then we'll open up the session for quest