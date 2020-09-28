L.B. Foster Company - Special Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Robert P. Bauer - L.B. Foster Company - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Valerie, and hello, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. We plan this call to explain our rationale for selling the iOS test and inspection business, which closed earlier in September and to allow investors to ask questions regarding the decision and the transaction. We described a fair amount of our reasoning in the press release, but I'll start by going through this before we get into some of the details on the transaction and the financial and tax consequences we expect as a result of the sale. I'll use the exhibits we posted on our Investor Relations tab on the company's website. These materials will help y