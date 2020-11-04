Q3 2020 L.B. Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 L.B. Foster Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. Jim Kempton, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. You may begin.



James M. Kempton - L.B. Foster Company - Controller & Principal Accounting Officer



Thank you, Jonathan. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's third quarter earnings call. I'm Jim Kempton, the company's Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. Also with me today is our President and CEO, Bob Bauer. This evening, I will review the company's third quarter financial results. Afterwards, Bob will provide his perspective on the company's third quarter performance and update you on significant business matters and market developments. We'll then open up the session for questions.



Today's slide presentation, along with our earnings release and financial disclosures, were posted on our webs