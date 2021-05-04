Q1 2021 L.B. Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Stephanie Listwak -



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the L.B. Foster's First Quarter of 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, Bob Bauer and our Chief Financial Officer Bill Thalman will be presenting our first quarter operating results, market outlook and business developments this morning. Also joining us on the call are John Kasel, our Chief Operating Officer; and Jim Kempton, our company's Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.



Bob will be making some opening comments and then Bill will review the company's first quarter financial results. Afterward, Bob will provide his perspective on the company's first quarter performance and will update you on significant business matters and market developments. We will then open the session u