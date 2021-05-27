L.B. Foster Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Lee B. Foster - L.B. Foster Company - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I am Lee Foster, the company's Chairman of the Board. This Annual Meeting of Shareholders of L.B. Foster Company is now called to order. We have shareholders attending via the web portal.



(Operator Instructions) Responses to shareholder questions will be posted on the company's website, www.lbfoster.com.



I would like to introduce the nominees for election to the Board of Directors: Raymond T. Betler; Dirk JungÃ©; Diane B. Owen; Robert S. Purgason; William H. Rackoff; Suzanne B. Rowland; Bradley S. Vizi; and Robert P. Bauer, Director and the company's President and Chief Operating -- Chief Executive Officer.



Also present are Patrick J. Guinee, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the company; and representatives of Ernst & Young, our independent registered public accountants.



I hereby appoint Mr. Gregory Denman, an associate of Carl Hagberg & Associates, to act as Inspector of Election