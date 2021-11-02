Q3 2021 L B Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's Third Quarter of 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be presenting our third quarter operating results, market outlook and business development this morning. Jim Kempton, the company's Corporate Controller, is also joining us this morning.



We'll start the call with John providing his perspective on the company's third quarter performance and updating you on significant business matters and market developments. Bill will then review the company's third quarter financial results. John will then provide an overview of the company's recently completed co