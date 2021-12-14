L B Foster Co Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 14, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



Good morning, everyone. And on behalf of Lytham Partners and L.B. Foster Management, welcome to the L.B. Foster Company Virtual Investor Day Presentation. My name is Robert Blum of Lytham Partners, and I will be serving as the moderator today.



Today's presentation will consist of a company introduction and overview of the recently completed strategic assessment, presentations on the company's lines of business, a discussion of growth initiatives, a financial review and the final section today will be the Q&A session. You can submit questions at any time during today's presentation by using the questions box, you see on your screen.



Today's presentation -- slide presentation was posted on the L.B. Foster website this morning can be accessed on the Investor Relations page at lbfoster.com.



Before I turn things over to today's host, Mr. John Kasel, L.B. Foster's President and CEO. I want to cover the safe harbor disclaimer shown in this slide. Some statements being made are forward-looking and represent management's curren