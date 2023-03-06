Mar 06, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2022 L.B. Foster Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stephanie Listwak. You may now begin.
Stephanie Listwak - L.B. Foster Company - IR Manager
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's Fourth Quarter of 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be presenting our fourth quarter operating results, market outlook and business developments this morning.
We will start the call with John providing his perspective on the company's recent portfolio changes and fourth quarter performance, including market development. Bill will then review the company's fourth quarter financial results. John will provide perspective on the company outlook and his closing comments. We will then open the se
Q4 2022 L B Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...