Q4 2022 L B Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Stephanie Listwak - L.B. Foster Company - IR Manager



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's Fourth Quarter of 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be presenting our fourth quarter operating results, market outlook and business developments this morning.



We will start the call with John providing his perspective on the company's recent portfolio changes and fourth quarter performance, including market development. Bill will then review the company's fourth quarter financial results. John will provide perspective on the company outlook and his closing comments. We will then open the se