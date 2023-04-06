FirstService Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 06, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the FirstService Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call. Legal counsel requires us to advise that the discussion scheduled to take place today may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements.



Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's annual information form as filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and in the company's Annual Report on Form 40-F as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Today is Thursday, April 6, 2023, and at this time, for opening remarks and introduction, I would like to turn this call over to FirstService's Founder and Chairman, Mr. Jay Hennick. Please go ahead, sir.



Jay Stewart Hennick - FirstService Corporation - Founder & Independent Chairman of the Board<