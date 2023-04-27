Q1 2023 FTAI Aviation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Alan John Andreini - FTAI Aviation Ltd. - IR



Thank you, Justin. I would like to welcome you all to the FTAI Aviation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me here today are Joe Adams, our Chief Executive Officer; and Angela Nam, our Chief Financial Officer.



We have posted an investor presentation and our press release on our website, which we encourage you to download if you have not already done so. Also, please note that this call is open to the public in listen-only mode and is being webcast. In addition, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during the call today, including EBITDA. Reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the earnings supplement.



Before I turn t