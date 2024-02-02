Golub Capital Bdc Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 01:45PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the 2024 Annual Meeting for Golub Capital Private Credit Fund. Our host for today's call is Chris Ericson. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to your host. Mr. Ericson, you may begin, sir.
Christopher Ericson - Golub Capital Bdc Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer
Good morning. I am Chris Ericson, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Golub Capital Private Credit Fund. As presiding officer, I hereby call to order and welcome you to the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Golub Capital Private Credit Fund. On behalf of management, I would like to thank those shareholders who are participating today for your virtual attendance and interest.
I would now like to take this opportunity to note that members of the Board of Trustees of the company and certain officers of the company are in attendance, as well as an audit partner from Ernst & Young. The company has appointed Chris Woods with Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., to act as the Inspector of Election, and will file a copy of the Inspector's oath of office
