Generation Bio Co IPO Roadshow Transcript

Jun 08, 2020 / NTS GMT

Geoff McDonough - Generation Bio Co. - President & CEO



Welcome and thank you for joining this preview of our work at Generation Bio ahead of our public offering. I'm Geoff McDonough, CEO of Generation Bio. I'm really excited to share our vision around creating a new class of gene therapy, durable, re-dosable and scalable for millions of patients living with rare and prevalent diseases.



First-generation gene therapy has made strides towards durability but true redosing and scale are unprecedented features. And as I said, I'm very excited to walk you through what has led us to be able to offer these features and where we believe it will take us as a company.



In this presentation, I'm going to give you a comprehensive overview and introduction to the company, walk you through in detail the scientific elements of our platform, and introduce you to our portfolio before summarizing the events that we see unfolding on our journey towards building a major biotech innovator. The ambition to create a new class of nonviral gene therapy requires a unique combination of breakthrough technologies in-co