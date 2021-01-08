Generation Bio Co Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa Transcript

Jan 08, 2021 / NTS GMT

Philip Samayoa - Generation Bio Co. - Co-Founder, VP, Strategy and Portfolio Development



Hi, I'm Philip Samayoa, VP of Portfolio Development at Generation Bio. Thanks for the opportunity to share our company's story with you today and our vision to create a new class of gene therapy. One that's not only durable, but is also redosable, and one which is not only applicable to patients with rare disorders, but can also be extended to larger diseases, more prevalent diseases, and have more of a global reach.



Here's our disclosure statement. So, to realize this vision, we've built a non-viral gene therapy platform, really based on breakthrough innovations in three key elements, construct, our delivery system, and our manufacturing system.



All three of these elements are fully integrated and capsid free, allowing us to scale our platform, and very importantly, allowing us to have a rapid research cycle with which to launch new programs leading us to a named portfolio of eight programs in the liver and retina, five in the liver and three in the retina, and expansion opportunities in new tissues like