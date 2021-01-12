Jan 12, 2021 / 07:50PM GMT

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to the 39th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by Tessa Romero and Matt Bannon from the team. Our next presenting company is Generation Bio. And speaking on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Geoff McDonough. Before I turn it over to Geoff, I just wanted to highlight, for those listening on the webcast, if you'd like to submit a question, please use, the ask a question, feature in the portal, and I'd be happy to ask -- and ask the question on your behalf.



With that, I'll turn it over to Geoff.



Cameron Geoffrey McDonough - Generation Bio Co. - President, CEO, Secretary & Director



Great. Thank you very much, Anupam, and thanks to you and to JPMorgan for hosting this great event. And also for the invitation to share with you a little bit about Generation Bio and what we're up to this year and in the years ahead. I'm going to start on Slide 1 by talking a little bit a