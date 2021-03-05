Mar 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Amy Board - BloodStream Media - Moderator



This week on BloodStream, we get a preview to the March episode of flow with hematologist and founder of Let's Talk Period, Dr. Paula James with my guest host, Jessica Richmond. And, hey, what's all this discussion about nonviral gene therapy? We'll hear from Doug Kerr, Chief Medical Officer from Generation Bio to tell us all about it.



Doug Kerr - Generation Bio Co. - Chief Medical Officer



AAV gene therapy is a one stop therapy. You've got one shot at. And one of the advantages of nonviral gene therapy is we can re-dose as often as we need to get every patient into the right range.



Amy Board - BloodStream Media - Moderator



Hi, all. I'm your host, Amy board. And today I have a guest host.



Jessica Richmond - BloodStream Media - Moderator



It's me, Jessica Richmond. Hi.



Amy Board - BloodStream Media - Moderator



Reminder, Jess and I are podcasters.



Jessica Richmond - Bl