Sep 29, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Happy to host the fireside chat today with the Generation Bio and presenting from Generation Bio is Matt Norkunas, the CFO of the Company.



Matt, thanks for joining us today.



So, before we start the Q&A, you could give us a kind of a quick overview of what Generation Bio does.



Matt Norkunas - Generation Bio Co. - MD & CFO



Sure. Thanks. Thanks for having us here. So, Generation Bio -- to explain what we're up to, I think it helps to step back and think about therapeutic modalities that have been developed over the last 100 years. We think about fit four big buckets. We think about small molecules, the gateway to biologics.



Biologics have given way to RNA over the last about 20 years, and now RNA is giving way to DNA. And some of the DNA techniques are getting to the point where they're clinically relevant.



And yeah, while I think we've seen glimpses of what DNA can do based on some of the AAV techniques that exist in the world, what we're doing at Generation Bio is trying to really push the horizons of DNA-based