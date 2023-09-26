Sep 26, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Nalin Tejavibulya - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Today, it is my great pleasure to host a fireside chat with Geoff McDonough, President and CEO of Generation Bio. Thank you very much for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC - AnalystSo to begin, Geoff, could you please provide a quick overview of Generation Bio and Generation Bio's differentiated non-viral gene therapy platform?- Generation Bio Co. - President and CEOThank you, Nalin, for the invitation to be here and for hosting. It's a pleasure to join you guys.The way we think about non-viral, genetic medicine is in three waves of modality evolution. The first was originated by Alnylam, which is silencing RNA. They provided redosable, durable loss of function or knockdown. And the next wave of that non-viral, genetic medicine evolution came with Moderna and others, bringing messenger RNA, which was also redosable, but really brought gain of function to genetic medicines, and traded off durability with ho