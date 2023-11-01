Generation Bio Co R&D Deep Dive Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Geoff McDonough - Generation Bio Co. - President & CEO



It's really a pleasure to bring together two discoveries which had the chance to announce over the last couple of weeks around immune-quiet DNA. On the one hand, a novel cargo, which can leverage a broad set of delivery options on the one hand; and on the other, a unique cell targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, a new delivery system, which can leverage multiple cargoes.



The opportunity today is for us to give you the full voiceover of two presentations around these technologies that were given in close scientific settings. And today is an opportunity for you to hear the full voiceover behind these presentations as well as to put the depth of the investments that we've made in our platform into context over the next several presentations.



So Generation Bio is bringing DNA to non-viral genetic medicines. And writing the next chapter of non-viral genetic medicines really depends on the strength and depth of the preceding work. And those first chapters of non-viral genetic medicine have been written in RNA. Beginning with sil